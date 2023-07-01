Zcash (ZEC) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $33.77 or 0.00110488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $551.48 million and $36.98 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00052393 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

