ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0465 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $431,458.66 and approximately $22.67 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00109037 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00052511 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00027247 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

