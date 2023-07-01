Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.09

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as low as C$2.09. Zentek shares last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 9,134 shares changing hands.

Zentek Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.98.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

