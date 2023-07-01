Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.09.

ZG stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $163,321.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,192.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

