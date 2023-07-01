ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZIM. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.4 %

ZIM stock opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

