Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

ZION stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $59.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after buying an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,673,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,714,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $211,136.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.