Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.61

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.61 and traded as low as $46.93. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $46.98, with a volume of 31,666 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 27.43 and a quick ratio of 27.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

