1,202 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Bought by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,657. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average of $180.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

