12,390 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 5.1% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,277,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8 %

DG opened at $169.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.44.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.