127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get 127619 (MDN.TO) alerts:

127619 (MDN.TO) Price Performance

127619 has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.07.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

Featured Stories

