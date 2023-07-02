130,087 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,040,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,613,000 after buying an additional 1,894,129 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,036,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,533,000 after buying an additional 728,456 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,899,000.

SCHC stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.38.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

