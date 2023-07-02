160,769 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 160,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,715,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,106,000 after buying an additional 83,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,961,000 after buying an additional 343,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,765,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 388,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

