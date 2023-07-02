2,199 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by WealthOne LLC

WealthOne LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 625,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,274 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.13. 171,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,745. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.87.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

