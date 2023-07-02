24,035 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

