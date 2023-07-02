3,187 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $147.16 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $149.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.