3,374 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

