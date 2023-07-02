5,323 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,826,000 after buying an additional 1,604,859 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,882,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,889,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,918,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.