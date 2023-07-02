5,323 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Purchased by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,826,000 after buying an additional 1,604,859 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,882,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,889,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,918,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,471,000.
JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $47.15.
About JPMorgan Income ETF
The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.
