Aavegotchi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Aavegotchi token can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00003077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $49.66 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Aavegotchi Profile
Aavegotchi launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
