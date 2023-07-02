Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

