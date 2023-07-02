Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0507 on Top Exchanges

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $36.03 million and $2.97 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014422 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,524.05 or 1.00005530 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

