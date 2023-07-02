Accel Wealth Management Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

PFG opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

