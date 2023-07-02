Accel Wealth Management Has $4.72 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VYM stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

