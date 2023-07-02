Accel Wealth Management Sells 102 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after acquiring an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after acquiring an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $179.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

