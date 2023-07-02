Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. Accolade has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 31.77% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $329,804 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6,063.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

