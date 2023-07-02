Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Acerinox Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.
Acerinox Company Profile
Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acerinox
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.