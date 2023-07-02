Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Acerinox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

