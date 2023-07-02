Achain (ACT) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Achain has a market cap of $1.24 million and $184,267.96 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000248 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002130 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002660 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002733 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

