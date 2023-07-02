Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.57

Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.57 and traded as low as $2.26. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 73,665 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADMP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($4.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 495.95% and a negative return on equity of 420.53%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease. Its products include SYMJEPI epinephrine injectable pre-filled single dose syringe products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions comprising anaphylaxis; and ZIMHI naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

