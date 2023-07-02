AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.59. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $112.39.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

