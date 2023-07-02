Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Africa Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPMCF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Africa Energy has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.29.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

