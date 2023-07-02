Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Down 0.6 %

ASTL opened at C$9.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$969.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.49. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$12.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

