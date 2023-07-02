Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.40 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $905.46 million and $47.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00042652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00030963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,548,785 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.