Algorand One Day Trading Volume Hits $45.61 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $915.92 million and $45.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00042869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013634 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,548,664 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

