Algorand One Day Trading Volume Hits $45.61 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $915.92 million and $45.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00042869 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031173 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013634 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000164 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003121 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.
About Algorand
Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,382,548,664 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.
Buying and Selling Algorand
