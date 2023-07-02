Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 483,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,418,000 after buying an additional 133,681 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $83.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $125.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.