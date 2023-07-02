Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANCTF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.72. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

