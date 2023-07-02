Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Update

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 194,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,339. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

