American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE:AWR opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.80. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American States Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

