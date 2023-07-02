American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Upgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American States Water has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $100.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. Analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,078,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 49,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

