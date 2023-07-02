Amgen (AMG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $247.34

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Amgen has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and $247.34 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Buying and Selling Amgen

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.66141426 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $86.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

