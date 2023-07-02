Analysts Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT at C$64.80

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.80.

CM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Fundamental Research set a C$69.38 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$56.56 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$68.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Free Report ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.9600998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

