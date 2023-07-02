Analysts Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $141.25

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 51.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $139.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.48. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $89.17 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $559.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

