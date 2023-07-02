Analysts Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Price Target at $2.89

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.89.

IAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in IAMGOLD by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 1.5 %

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

