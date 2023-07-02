Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) PT at C$11.17

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.46. The firm has a market cap of C$881.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$7.00 and a twelve month high of C$14.94.

About NFI Group

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.75) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$709.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$703.02 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. Analysts expect that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.