Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $39.89

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $325,945.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $325,945.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,060.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,667 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pure Storage Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 19.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pure Storage by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. Pure Storage has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $38.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,227.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

