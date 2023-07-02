Analysts Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) PT at $4.44

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

WIT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Wipro by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 22.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,033,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,618,000 after acquiring an additional 509,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wipro by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

(Free Report

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.