Analyzing Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) and Its Rivals

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Free Report) is one of 280 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Burke & Herbert Financial Services to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 33.73% 10.67% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $56.77 million N/A 0.67 Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors $461.75 billion $836.19 million 249.36

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services. Burke & Herbert Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 1115 3519 3325 38 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 317.31%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services peers beat Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

