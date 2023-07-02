Analyzing Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Western New England Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western New England Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Western New England Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 75.51%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western New England Bancorp 24.98% 11.65% 1.01% Equitable Financial N/A -3.97% -0.36%

Risk and Volatility

Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western New England Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western New England Bancorp $99.26 million 1.31 $25.89 million $1.19 4.91 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.32 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts. It also offers residential real estate loans, including first mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines, and secured by one-to-four family residential properties; commercial and industrial loans, such as letters of credit, revolving lines of credit, working capital, equipment financing, and term loans; commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; home equity loans comprising home equity revolving loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, spa and pool, collateral, and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing. In addition, the company offers foreign currency and exchanges; financial planning; wealth management; investment advisory; and retirement services. It operates through branches located in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

