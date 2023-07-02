Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Cap of $232.55 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Ankr has a total market cap of $232.55 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014349 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,602.26 or 1.00023884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02319346 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $18,768,319.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

