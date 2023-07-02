Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Volume of $14.17 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $232.75 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02319346 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $18,768,319.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

