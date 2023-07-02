ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Boosted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.14% of ANSYS worth $39,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $330.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.23 and a 1-year high of $339.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $17,129,010.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,186,595.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,369.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.92.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.