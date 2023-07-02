Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stake Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 250.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,098 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.08% of Antero Midstream worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,604,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,166,000 after purchasing an additional 142,171 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 22.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,467,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,790,000 after buying an additional 685,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of AM opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.67.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

